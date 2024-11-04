Cousins Properties price target raised to $34 from $31 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Cousins Properties (CUZ) to $34 from $31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes 40 REITs it covers reported this week with 24 beats, 3 misses and 13 meets. 27 bumped 2024 guidance, 2 cut, 9 maintained. On average, reporting companies underperformed REITs by -50 bps the day they reported and -140 bps through Friday midday, Wells adds.
