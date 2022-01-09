Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Cousins Properties' (NYSE:CUZ) stock is up by 8.7% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Cousins Properties' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cousins Properties is:

2.7% = US$123m ÷ US$4.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cousins Properties' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Cousins Properties' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Cousins Properties was still able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cousins Properties' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:CUZ Past Earnings Growth January 9th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CUZ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Cousins Properties Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cousins Properties has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (or a retention ratio of 57%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Cousins Properties is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. As a result, Cousins Properties' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 3.0% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Cousins Properties certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

