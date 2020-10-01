Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Dividends
Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CUZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CUZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.59, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUZ was $28.59, representing a -33.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.99 and a 35.18% increase over the 52 week low of $21.15.

CUZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CUZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CUZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

