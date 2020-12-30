Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CUZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.6, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUZ was $33.6, representing a -21.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.99 and a 58.87% increase over the 52 week low of $21.15.

CUZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CUZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CUZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.85%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

