Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUZ was $35.35, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.15 and a 53.76% increase over the 52 week low of $22.99.

CUZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CUZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CUZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .54%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

