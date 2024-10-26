News & Insights

Cousins Properties Inc. Faces Financial Risks Amid Foreclosure and Legal Challenges

October 26, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Cousins Properties Inc. faces significant risks related to judicial proceedings with borrowers, including the potential need for lengthy and costly foreclosure processes. The company may be forced to take ownership of foreclosed properties, which involves different and often greater risks than holding assets secured by those properties. Such ownership could lead to substantial operational and redevelopment costs, adversely impacting the company’s financial health and liquidity. Additionally, legal challenges by borrowers, including bankruptcy filings, could further delay or complicate foreclosure actions, potentially resulting in financial losses for Cousins Properties Inc.

The average CUZ stock price target is $31.00, implying -1.71% downside potential.

To learn more about Cousins Properties Inc’s risk factors, click here.

