Cousins Properties downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital downgraded Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $32, up from $31. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the stock’s strong performance year-to-date. Cousins has outperformed office peers by 12.5%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
