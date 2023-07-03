Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.34, changing hands as high as $23.48 per share. Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.055 per share, with $31.118 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.