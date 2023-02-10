Cousins Properties' (CUZ) Q4 FFO Beats, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cousins Properties’ CUZ fourth-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the figure declined 4.3% from the prior-year quarter’s 69 cents. Our estimate for FFO per share was pegged at 65 cents.



Results reflect year-over-year growth in the top line aided by healthy leasing activity and improvement in second-generation net rent per square foot. Yet, higher same-property rental property operating expenses and lower occupancy levels were headwinds in the quarter.



Quarterly rental property revenues, although missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by just 0.06%, increased 3.6% year over year to $193.6 million. We estimated the same to be $191.3 million.



In 2022, Cousins Properties reported FFO per share of $2.72, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71. The figure, however, fell 1.1% from the prior year’s $2.75. Our estimate was pegged at $2.71. Full-year rental property revenues of $753.5 million increased 1.9% year over year. The reported figure missed the consensus mark by a whisker. We estimated the same to be $751.3 million.

Quarter in Detail

Cousins Properties executed leases for 632,379 square feet of office space in the December quarter, including 300,300 square feet of new and expansion leases. This marked 52.5% of total leasing activity.



The same-property rental property revenues, on a cash basis, rose 2.8% year over year to $160.4 million. The same-property rental property operating expenses on a cash basis increased 3.3% to $59.3 million in fourth-quarter 2022. The same-property NOI, on a cash basis, climbed 2.5% to $101.2 million from the prior-year period.



The weighted average occupancy of the same-property portfolio was 86.2%, down from 88.5% as of Dec 31, 2021. Our estimate for the same was 86.3%.



CUZ ended the quarter with the same-property portfolio being leased 90.1%, down from 90.8% recorded at the end of the year-ago period.



The second-generation net rent per square foot (cash basis) climbed 7.3%.

During the reported quarter, CUZ closed a $400 million Term Loan that matures in March 2025 and has four six-month extension options.

Balance Sheet

CUZ exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million, down from $5.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



The company’s net debt-to-annualized EBITDAre ratio in the quarter was 4.93 compared with 4.86 in the year-ago quarter.

2023 Outlook

Cousins Properties expects current-year FFO per share to lie in the range of $2.52-$2.64. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is presently pegged at $2.61.



CUZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cousins Properties Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cousins Properties Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cousins Properties Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported fourth-quarter 2022 FFO per share of $1.46, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. The figure fell 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.52.



SLG’s results reflected lower-than-anticipated revenues and a fall in occupancy. However, same-store cash NOI improved year over year.



Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP fourth-quarter 2022 FFO per share of $1.86 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. The figure increased 18.7% year over year.



The quarterly figure also exceeded the mid-point of the company’s fourth-quarter guidance by a cent, reflecting portfolio outperformance. In addition, BXP experienced solid leasing activity in the quarter. The company revised its 2023 outlook for FFO per share.



Highwoods Properties Inc. HIW reported fourth-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 96 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.06. We estimated FFO per share for fourth-quarter 2022 to be 96 cents.



HIW’s quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues on robust leasing activity and improvement in rents. However, higher operating expenses were a headwind in the quarter.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.