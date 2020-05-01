Cousins Properties (CUZ) Beats on Q1 FFO, Scraps '20 View

Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ reported first-quarter 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 76 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. However, the figure came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s 79 cents.

Rental property revenues for the quarter came in at $189.1 million, marking a 52.6% jump, year on year. The figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.3 million.

Quarterly results reflect growth in rental property revenues and decline in general and administrative expenses. However, rise in rental-property operating expenses played spoilsport.

However, the company has withdrawn its outlook for the current year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarter in Detail

Cousins Properties executed leases for 475,783 square feet of office space during the March-end quarter. Same-property Net Operating Income (NOI), on a cash basis, increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, second-generation net rent per square foot (cash basis) climbed 14.3%.

Weighted average occupancy for the company’s same-property portfolio of 91.4% for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2020, expanded 30 basis points from the prior quarter.

Cousins Properties exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $124.6 million compared with the $15.6 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. The company has $1.1 billion of available liquidity.

Portfolio Activity

During the first quarter, the company sold Hearst Tower office property in Charlotte, spanning an area of 966,000 square feet, for $455.5 million, making a gain of $90.9 million.

Cousins Properties also sold its interest in the Gateway Village joint venture to its partner for $52.2 million. The company made a gain of $44.9 million from the transaction.

Further, the company begun development of 100 Mill, a 287,000-square-foot office building in Phoenix, with a total expected project cost of $153 million. The project has a pre-leasing of 44%.

2020 Outlook

The company withdrew its 2020 FFO per share outlook in light of the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic. Cousins Properties had earlier guided its 2020 FFO per share in the range of $2.72-$2.86.

The company anticipates that the closure of all remaining speculative leasing commencements might reduce the NOI by $1.5 million. In addition, a fall in revenues from parking activities is expected to hit the NOI by $3.5-$9.5 million. Further, rent deferrals might dent the NOI by $1-$3 million.

The company, however, expects a fall in general and administrative and interest expenses, along with a rise in fees and other income, due to a termination fee received of about $2 million, for the remainder of the year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

