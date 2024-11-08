Cousins Properties 6M share Spot Secondary priced at $31.25

The deal range was $31.25-$31.58. BofA acted as sole book running manager for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CUZ:
- Cousins Properties 6M share Spot Secondary; price range $31.25-$31.58
- Cousins Properties announces 6M share common stock offering
- Cousins Properties Expands in Charlotte with Major Acquisition
- Cousins Properties to acquire lifestyle office property in Charlotte for $328.5M
- Cousins Properties price target raised to $33 from $31 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.