Cousins Properties Up 19.5% in 3 Months: Will This Momentum Last?

Cousins Properties’ CUZ shares have gained 19.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry 's 1.4% growth.

The company’s Class A Sun Belt office portfolio is benefiting from tenants’ shift toward premium, amenitized space and firmer return-to-office policies.

The company's recent portfolio moves reflect ongoing capital recycling. Share repurchases add a per-share support, and access to unsecured funding provides flexibility.

Analysts seem bullish about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 1 cent northward over the past two months to $2.93.



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Factors Behind CUZ Stock Price Surge: Will the Trend Last?

Cousins Properties has a Class A Sun Belt office portfolio that is benefiting from flight-to-quality demand and tighter new supply. In the first quarter of 2026, the company executed 932,000 square feet of leases and delivered a 15.2% cash-basis second-generation rent increase. Same-property cash NOI rose 5.5% year over year in the quarter. Management raised 2026 FFO guidance to $2.90-$2.98 per share, reflecting higher leasing assumptions and per-share benefits from capital allocation decisions.

With a significant presence in the best urban submarkets in each city, Cousins Properties has been able to enjoy healthy demand for its properties. The company has a well-diversified, high-end tenant roster with less dependence on a single industry. This enables it to enjoy steady revenues over different economic cycles.

CUZ makes efforts to upgrade portfolio quality with trophy assets acquisitions in high-growth Sun Belt submarkets. It also makes strategic dispositions for a better portfolio mix. In the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired 300 South Tryon, a 638,000-square-foot office property in Uptown Charlotte, for $317.5 million. In March 2026, the company agreed to sell One Eleven Congress, a 519,000-square-foot office property in Austin, with closing expected early in the third quarter of 2026, and it remains under contract to sell the 303 Tremont land parcel in Charlotte, NC, expected to close in the second half of 2026. Such efforts will aid revenue growth.

Cousins Properties maintains a healthy balance sheet position and exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million and $206.5 million drawn under its $1 billion credit facility. As of March 31, 2026, Cousins Properties had a net debt-to-annualized EBITDAre ratio of 5.66. With considerable liquidity and access to capital markets, the company seems well-placed to bank on long-term growth opportunities.

Key Risks for CUZ

Tough competition and market concentration can limit rent growth for Cousins Properties, while higher interest costs and occasional impairments constrain near-term valuation upside.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.18, moving marginally northward over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s full-year FFO per share stands at $8.81, being revised upward by 2.2% over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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