Courtside Group Welcomes Jon Merriman to Board of Directors

On May 21, 2024, PodcastOne, Inc. will welcome Jon Merriman to its Board of Directors, a financial veteran recognized for his independence under Nasdaq’s guidelines. Merriman brings over three decades of expertise in investment banking and corporate finance, particularly in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. His extensive background includes roles at B. Riley Financial as well as his own firm, Merriman Holdings, Inc., and he is known for advising companies on complex financial and operational issues. Merriman’s appointment is based solely on his qualifications, with no outside arrangements influencing the decision.

