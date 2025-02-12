COURTSIDE GROUP Earnings Results: $PODC Reports Quarterly Earnings

COURTSIDE GROUP ($PODC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $12,710,000, missing estimates of $13,344,323 by $-634,323.

COURTSIDE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

COURTSIDE GROUP insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 8 purchases buying 79,800 shares for an estimated $134,898 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT S ELLIN (Executive Chairman) has made 11 purchases buying 69,923 shares for an estimated $127,825 and 0 sales.

COURTSIDE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of COURTSIDE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

