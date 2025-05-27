COURTSIDE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PODC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COURTSIDE GROUP ($PODC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,374,576 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.
COURTSIDE GROUP Insider Trading Activity
COURTSIDE GROUP insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 9 purchases buying 51,700 shares for an estimated $91,317 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT S ELLIN (Executive Chairman) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $7,104
COURTSIDE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of COURTSIDE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 54,900 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,389
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 28,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,570
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 17,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,169
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 16,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,156
- PINGORA PARTNERS LLC added 9,200 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,812
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,000 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,490
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 8,386 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,501
