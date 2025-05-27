Stocks
PODC

COURTSIDE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PODC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 27, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

COURTSIDE GROUP ($PODC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,374,576 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.

COURTSIDE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

COURTSIDE GROUP insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 9 purchases buying 51,700 shares for an estimated $91,317 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT S ELLIN (Executive Chairman) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $7,104

COURTSIDE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of COURTSIDE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

