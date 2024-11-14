News & Insights

CourtCall Teams Up With Tyler Technologies To Expand Delivery Of Remote Collaboration Platform

November 14, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CourtCall, a provider of remote court appearance services, Thursday announced a multi-year agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) to increase access to justice system without requiring physical attendance in the courthouse.

The collaboration aims to conduct virtual hearings, report on virtual room activity, retain court workflow, and embed AI transcription, e-signature, and fingerprint capture for corrections and justice applications.

Also, the companies will provide various service offerings in Corrections, Criminal Justice, and Virtual Public Counter.

During the pre-market hours, Tyler's stock is trading at $620.59, up 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

