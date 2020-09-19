US Markets

Court unfreezes accounts of Mexican firm sanctioned by U.S.

Contributors
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published

A Mexican court has unfrozen the bank accounts of a local company blacklisted by the United States for trading in oil with Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA despite U.S. sanctions, Mexico's anti-money laundering unit said on Saturday.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has unfrozen the bank accounts of a local company blacklisted by the United States for trading in oil with Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA despite U.S. sanctions, Mexico's anti-money laundering unit said on Saturday.

In a statement, Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) said it disagreed with the decision by a local judge to unfreeze Libre Abordo's bank accounts and said it had filed an appeal.

Libre Abordo and its related company Schlager Business Group threw a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro late last year by signing a deal to trade its crude and fuel in return for Mexican corn and water trucks.

The companies said the oil-for-food deal did not violate U.S. sanctions imposed on PDVSA in January 2019.

However, the U.S. Treasury blacklisted both companies in June, accusing them of helping Maduro's administration evade sanctions. The UIF, part of Mexico's finance ministry, said the following day it had frozen the bank accounts of both companies.

Libre Abordo and Schlager declined to comment. The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The UIF demonstrated to the court that the accounts were blocked due to a request for international assistance, cooperation and collaboration made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury," the agency said, adding the judge's ruling contravened Mexico's international commitments.

In June, Libre Abordo said it would ask lawyers to evaluate a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department, which sanctioned it for trading millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuel.

Libre Abordo said U.S. sanctions are wrongly linking the company to unrelated entities under sanctions.

Libre Abordo said in May it was declaring bankruptcy after what it said were losses of $90 million amid what it called "excessive" U.S. pressure. The trade with Venezuela was suspended, the company said.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chris Reese)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular