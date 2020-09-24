Court to decide on Vivendi, Amber calls for Lagardere meeting on Oct. 14

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A court decision on calls by media group Vivendi VIV.PA and activist fund Amber for a Lagardere shareholders meeting will be on Oct. 14, Paul-Louis Netter, president of French commercial court, said on Thursday.

French media and publishing group Lagardere rejected calls by its two biggest shareholders, Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, and Amber, to hold a general meeting to replace four of the nine members of Lagardere's supervisory board.

