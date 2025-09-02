Court Ruling & Tariff Uncertainty: Time to Bet on POST, TME & KNSA?

The U.S. stock market is expected to remain volatile as uncertainty prevails following the CNBC news that a federal appeals court has said that a significant proportion of President Donald Trump’s worldwide tariffs is unlawful.

Thus, to safeguard their portfolio from the choppy and uncertain market, investors should bet on low-beta stocks like Post Holdings, Inc. POST, Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are three of the 19 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Post Holdings

To create value, Post Holdings is reshaping its portfolio with the recent announcement of a deal to divest its 8th Avenue’s pasta business for $375 million in cash. POST will, however, not be divesting its nut butter, granola and fruit & nut businesses, as it believes these businesses will align better with its operations in terms of higher earnings and cost synergies.

Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music will continue to grow thanks to its expanding music subscription business, banking on a base of more than 124 million paying subscribers and a massive 15 million Super VIP (SVIP) members. TME is also banking on its booming advertising business, backed by the company’s new ad formats and key shopping events.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

For the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a condition characterized by a painful heart with an inflamed lining around the heart, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has become a leading player. This is because KNSA’s drug ARCALYST is the only option for treating the tough heart condition.

