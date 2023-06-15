Court ruling on Polish Swiss franc loans may affect Commerzbank Q2, CFO says

Updates with further quote

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - A court ruling on Thursday on how banks treat Swiss franc loans in Poland "might have an impact" on Commerzbank's second quarter, chief financial officer Bettina Orlopp said.

Commerzbank, which has extensive operations in Poland through its mBank MBK.WA, has already provisioned or made payouts of around 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to deal with the issue.

Orlopp, speaking at a financial conference, said the uncertainty around the issue "keeps me cautious" but that "by end of this year we should have a clear picture" on where the lender stands on the loans.

The bank has been trying to reach settlements with customers who took out mortgages in Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.