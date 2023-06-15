News & Insights

Court ruling on Polish Swiss franc loans may affect Commerzbank Q2, CFO says

June 15, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - A court ruling on Thursday on how banks treat Swiss franc loans in Poland "might have an impact" on Commerzbank's second quarter, chief financial officer Bettina Orlopp said.

Commerzbank, which has extensive operations in Poland through its mBank MBK.WA, has already provisioned or made payouts of around 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to deal with the issue.

Orlopp, speaking at a financial conference, said the uncertainty around the issue "keeps me cautious" but that "by end of this year we should have a clear picture" on where the lender stands on the loans.

The bank has been trying to reach settlements with customers who took out mortgages in Swiss francs.

