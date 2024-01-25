Court Rules Against Trudeau In Canadian Truck Dispute, Bitcoin Expert Calls It A 'National Travesty'

A Canadian federal court determined this week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the nation's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

What Happened: Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act in 2022 was aimed at stopping truck drivers' protests against COVID-19 mandates and their Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crowdfunding efforts.

The government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was initially deemed appropriate in a public inquiry held in February. However, following challenges from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, a judicial review was conducted.

The court concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 23, that Trudeau and his cabinet's actions were unjustified.

The controversy began in February 2022 when truck drivers, protesting the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for crossing the Canada-U.S. border, caused significant disruptions.

They formed blockades on crucial roads in Ottawa, leading the mayor to declare a state of emergency. In response, Trudeau activated the 1988 Emergencies Act, imposing a ban on gatherings and disrupting crowdfunding initiatives.

The truckers, who had gained widespread support, faced setbacks when their fundraising efforts on GoFundMe were thwarted.

They then turned to the Bitcoin-based platform Tallycoin, successfully raising over $540,000, including a notable 1 BTC donation from Kraken CEO Jesse Powell.

Evander Smart, the founder of Bitcoin University, told Benzinga that what Canada's government, law enforcement, and Trudeau did to hard-working, honest Canadian citizens is a "national travesty."

He added that this might be seen as a defining moment in Trudeau's tenure as Prime Minister, highlighting Bitcoin's role in countering such governmental overreach.

Following Judge Richard Mosley's decision, Trudeau's political adversaries have seized the opportunity to highlight this as another misstep by the Prime Minister.

With the upcoming elections, where the Conservatives are leading in polls over Trudeau's Liberal party, this ruling could have significant political implications. Mosley acknowledged, however, that he had access to more information than the government when the decision to invoke the act was made.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the government's intention to appeal the court's decision, indicating that the legal and political ramifications of this ruling are far from over.

Could This Happen In The U.S.?: Smart criticized the Biden administration for its approach to digital currencies, contrasting it with former President Donald Trump's stance, influenced by Vivek Ramaswamy's insights into digital currencies.

It's worth noting that Trump has equated Bitcoin's value to "thin air" and promised never to allow CBDCs in the U.S.

