Court rejects Tesla push to reinstate higher U.S. fuel economy penalties

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Tesla Inc's request to quickly reinstate higher civil penalties for automakers who fail to meet U.S. fuel economy standards.

The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals had rejected Tesla's request in April for immediate action pending the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's review of the issue. Tesla again asked the court in August to take immediate action. The court on Thursday issued a brief order rejecting Tesla's request.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

