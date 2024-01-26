Court rejects request to halt construction of Swedish battery plant in Quebec -CBC News

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A court in Quebec on Friday blocked a local environmental group's request to temporarily halt the construction of Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt's $5.2 billion plant in Montreal, CBC News reported.

Last September, the lithium-ion battery maker announced that it would open a $5.2 billion gigafactory in Quebec, the largest-ever investment in the Canadian province.

