News & Insights

US Markets

Court rejects request to halt construction of Swedish battery plant in Quebec -CBC News

January 26, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A court in Quebec on Friday blocked a local environmental group's request to temporarily halt the construction of Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt's $5.2 billion plant in Montreal, CBC News reported.

Last September, the lithium-ion battery maker announced that it would open a $5.2 billion gigafactory in Quebec, the largest-ever investment in the Canadian province.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Ismail Shakil; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.