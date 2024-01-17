Court refuses to revive Texas public school book rating law

By Brendan Pierson

Jan 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to revive part of a Texas law banning sexually explicit books from public school libraries, agreeing with a lower court judge that it violated booksellers' right to free speech.

A unanimous panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law's requirement that booksellers review and rate books for sexual content before they can sell them to primary and secondary schools was illegal compelled speech under the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The plaintiffs are thrilled with the outcome of this case and the fact that the court has found that booksellers can’t be compelled to speak against their will," said Laura Prather of Haynes and Boone, a lawyer for the two bookstores and industry groups, including the American Booksellers Association and Association of American Publishers, which brought the lawsuit in July.

The law, signed by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott last June, would have required booksellers to rate books based on their references to sex and empowered the Texas Education Agency to review those ratings. Any books rated explicit could not be sold to public schools and had to be recalled from school libraries.

It is one of several passed in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict books that conservatives say contain age-inappropriate content on topics such as sex, LGBTQ issues and race.

In Texas, non-participating vendors could be barred from selling any books to the state's public schools

In September, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Austin blocked the rating requirements, agreeing with the plaintiffs that it amounted to compelled speech.

Albright's ruling did not apply to separate provisions of the law barring school libraries from offering materials that are sexually explicit or otherwise unsuitable for students.

On appeal, the state argued that the rating requirements required booksellers to disclose factual information, similar to warning labels on consumer products. The court, however, said the requirement was too subjective.

"Balancing a myriad of factors that depend on community standards is anything but the mere disclosure of factual information," Circuit Judge Don Willett wrote for the panel.

Willett was appointed by former President Donald Trump. The panel also included Circuit Judge Jacques Wiener, appointed by former President George H.W. Bush, and Circuit Judge Dana Douglas appointed by President Joe Biden.

The Texas law is one of several recent efforts by conservative activists and lawmakers at the state and local level to limit children's access to books they believe are inappropriate.

In May, the writers' group PEN America and others sued a Florida school district for banning books dealing with LGBTQ and race issues. And in July, a federal judge in Arkansas blocked a state law that requires libraries and bookstores to segregate any material that could be "harmful" to minors in a separate area.

The case is Book People Inc v. Wong, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-50668.

For the plaintiffs: Laura Prather of Haynes and Boone

For Texas: Kateland Jackson of the Texas Attorney General's Office

Read more:

Publishers, booksellers sue Texas over public school book ban

Texas urges appeals court to revive public school book ban

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.