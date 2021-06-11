Court postpones hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - A court hearing in a disupte between Santander SAN.MC and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO of the Spanish bank has been postponed from its scheduled date on June 17, the court said in a statement on Friday.

The court added that it would not be possible to hold the hearing with parties testifying remotely and that a new date would be set in due course.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesus Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

