SAN

Court postpones hearing in dispute between Andrea Orcel and Santander

Contributors
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Jesus Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A court hearing in a disupte between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO of the Spanish bank has been postponed from its scheduled date on June 17, the court said in a statement on Friday.

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - A court hearing in a disupte between Santander SAN.MC and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him CEO of the Spanish bank has been postponed from its scheduled date on June 17, the court said in a statement on Friday.

The court added that it would not be possible to hold the hearing with parties testifying remotely and that a new date would be set in due course.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesus Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More