Court-ordered payments bill to open $19 bln room in Brazil's 2022 budget, says official

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Ministry budget official Esteves Colnago said on Monday a bill on court-ordered payments would open up room for the government to spend 106 billion reais ($18.9 billion) in 2022, higher than the 91.6 billion reais originally expected, following a revision of inflation and GDP forecasts.

The bill would raise the primary budget deficit to 1.5% of GDP, versus 0.5% in a scenario in which it is not taken into account. The constitutional amendment on court-ordered payments was approved by Brazil's lower house of Congress earlier this month, but still needs to pass the Senate.

($1 = 5.5985 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chris Reese)

