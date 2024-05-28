Court Okays QV Equities’ Scheme Booklet Amendment

QV Equities Ltd (AU:QVE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced that the Federal Court of Australia has approved an amendment to the Scheme Booklet regarding their acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited. The amendment specifies that shareholders can only submit their Election Form by mail or email, as detailed in the updated Scheme Booklet now available on the QVE website. Shareholders are invited to review the document and vote on the proposed scheme at the upcoming Scheme Meeting.

