Court In British Columbia Grants Interim Order In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of ATAC

(RTTNews) - ATAC Resources Ltd. said the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an interim order in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ATAC by Hecla Mining Company by way of a plan of arrangement. The Interim Order authorizes ATAC to call and hold a special meeting of: shareholders; Optionholders; and Warrantholders, to approve the arrangement.

The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the meeting has been fixed as the close of business on May 9, 2023.

