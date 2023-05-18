News & Insights

Markets

Court In British Columbia Grants Interim Order In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of ATAC

May 18, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ATAC Resources Ltd. said the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an interim order in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ATAC by Hecla Mining Company by way of a plan of arrangement. The Interim Order authorizes ATAC to call and hold a special meeting of: shareholders; Optionholders; and Warrantholders, to approve the arrangement.

The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the meeting has been fixed as the close of business on May 9, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.