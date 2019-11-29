Court hearing on Mediaset-Vivendi legal row delayed- source

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A court hearing to see if Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI and French media group Vivendi VIV.PA can reach an agreement to end a legal stand-off was postponed a few hours on Friday to give the two sides more time, a source close to the matter said.

The court hearing, initially scheduled to start at 1130 GMT, was delayed to 1430 GMT, the source said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

