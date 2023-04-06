Court halts worker requisitioning at TotalEnergies Normandy refinery - BFM/RMC

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - A court in the northern French city of Rouen has suspended worker requisitioning proceedings at TotalEnergie's TTEF.PA Normandy refinery, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Thursday.

Some workers are on strike at the site in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's move to raise of the legal retirement age.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough)

