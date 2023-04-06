Court halts worker requisitioning at TotalEnergies Normandy refinery - BFM/RMC

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

April 06, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - A court in the northern French city of Rouen has suspended worker requisitioning proceedings at TotalEnergie's TTEF.PA Normandy refinery, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Thursday.

Some workers are on strike at the site in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's move to raise of the legal retirement age.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.