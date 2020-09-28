Court Finds Uber London Fit To Hold Private Hire Vehicle Operator's Licence

(RTTNews) - The Westminster Magistrates' Court has ordered that Uber London Limited is a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV operator's licence despite the company's historical failings. Also, the Court did not find any evidence of concealment or 'cover up' on the part of Uber London as regards the driver photo fraud issue.

The Court issued the judgement in an appeal brought by Uber London against the decision of Transport for London taken on 25th November 2019 not to renew its London Private Hire Vehicle operator's licence. The Court was invited by Transport for London to consider whether Uber London's overall track-record of breaches and systems changes is sufficient to give the Court confidence that Uber London is fit and proper to hold a PHV operator's licence.

