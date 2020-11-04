Court Enters $900K Judgment Against Crypto Ponzi Scammer on Behalf of CFTC
The U.S. District Court of Colorado entered a judgment on behalf of the Commodity Futures and Exchange Commission (CFTC) against a Ponzi scammer on claims he and his company raised half a million dollars for cryptocurrency investments, which instead went to personal uses, the CFTC announced Wednesday.
- Breonna Clark, otherwise known as Eliot Clark or Alexander Pak, and his firms, Venture Capital Investments Ltd. (VCI) and The Life Group, were charged with raising $534,829 from 72 victims, promising to invest funds in bitcoin, altcoins and foreign currency contracts.
- Instead, $450,302 in funds went to personal uses, including the purchase of a BMW.
- The order requires VCI and Clark to pay $450,302 in restitution, a monetary penalty of $450,302 and the CFTC’s costs. Additionally, the defendants are now banned from registering with the CFTC and trading in any CFTC-regulated markets.
Read more: CFTC Sues Alleged Crypto Ponzi Scammer for $500K Theft
