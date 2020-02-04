Court dismisses challenge to Trudeau government approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, clearing some uncertainty over the project. The court said in a written decision that the government held "reasonable and meaningful" consultations with indigenous groups as required by law. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: CANADA PIPELINE/TRANS MOUNTAIN (URGENT)

