Court decision paves way for K-pop powerhouse HYBE's takeover of SM

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Friday granted an injunction filed by SM Entertainment 041510.KQ founder Lee Soo-man against the acquisition of SM shares by Kakao Corp 035720.KS, Lee's lawyers said, potentially paving the way for SM's takeover by K-pop agency HYBE 352820.KS.

Kakao had bid to take a 9.05% stake in the K-pop agency, while HYBE, the agency of K-Pop supergroup BTS, has been building up a stake in SM with the aim of taking control.

"For me, ‘The Best’ was HYBE. Although they were in competition with SM, the success of BTS is the pride of all of our people," Lee said.

HYBE purchased a 14.8% stake in SM from founder Lee last month and sought to acquire up to 25% more shares through a tender offer to take management control of the agency, a move analysts say would help the BTS agency diversify revenue streams.

HYBE said results of the tender offer will not be disclosed until March 6.

SM's current management have called the takeover attempt hostile and has sought to team up with Kakao to pursue various businesses.

SM and Kakao did not immediately reply to requests from Reuters for comment.

