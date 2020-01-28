Court decision casts doubt on dozens of U.S. refinery biofuel waivers

A U.S. court decision last week striking down three biofuel waivers that the Environmental Protection Agency gave oil refineries in 2017 has cast doubt on the legitimacy of dozens of other EPA exemptions granted under similar circumstances, according to industry experts and agency data.
