Court convicts Credit Suisse in money-laundering case

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court convicted Credit Suisse CSGN.S and a former employee of failing to prevent money-laundering in Switzerland's first criminal trial of one of its major banks.

