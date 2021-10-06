Court confirms Brazil's JBS must reinstate indigenous workers, pay damages

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A labor court in Santa Catarina has confirmed an injunction ordering JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meatpacker, to reinstate about 40 indigenous people dismissed after May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to ravage meat plants in Brazil.

The court also ruled that JBS should pay individual and collective damages to the workers involved in the suit, according to a decision dated Oct. 4 seen by Reuters.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

