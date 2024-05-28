Court Approves QV Equities’ Acquisition Details

WAM Leaders Limited (AU:WLE) has released an update.

QV Equities Limited has announced that the Federal Court of Australia has approved the distribution of an amended explanatory booklet regarding its acquisition by WAM Leaders Limited. Shareholders of QV Equities are scheduled to vote on the scheme of arrangement, and the amendment specifically clarifies that Election Forms must be submitted by mail or email only. Updated documents are available on the company’s website, and shareholders can contact the Shareholder Information Line for further details.

