Court Approves Ceapro-Aeterna Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS, AEZS.TO) and Ceapro Inc. announced that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the arrangement described in the definitive agreement to combine the operations of Ceapro and Aeterna in an all-stock merger of equals. The companies expect completing the Transaction in the second quarter of 2024.

Aeterna is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. Ceapro is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

