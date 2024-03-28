News & Insights

Markets

Court Approves Ceapro-Aeterna Merger - Quick Facts

March 28, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS, AEZS.TO) and Ceapro Inc. announced that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the arrangement described in the definitive agreement to combine the operations of Ceapro and Aeterna in an all-stock merger of equals. The companies expect completing the Transaction in the second quarter of 2024.

Aeterna is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. Ceapro is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.