Court appears skeptical of NY doctor's challenge to No Surprises Act

By Brendan Pierson

Jan 3 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court appeared skeptical of a New York doctor's bid to strike down a federal law banning surprise medical bills from providers outside patients' insurance networks during oral arguments on Wednesday.

The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan pressed Nicholas Wilder, a lawyer for Long Island surgeon Daniel Haller, to explain exactly how his client's rights had been violated by the so-called No Surprises Act, which took effect a year ago.

"You're asserting an injury but there's no support for that injury in your filings," Circuit Judge Eunice Lee said. "You're saying, this is what we think is going to happen in the future."

"If you have a home that is determined is going to be demolished, and they're telling you they'll pay you whatever they want, you already have an injury," Wilder countered.

The No Surprises Act was passed in 2020 to protect patients from surprise billing for care from providers outside their insurers' network. Such bills often arose when patients sought care at an in-network hospital, but unknowingly received care from an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist.

Insurers pay a much lower share of the cost of out-of-network providers than in-network providers. Before the No Surprises Act, providers typically billed patients for the balance of the cost.

Under the No Surprises Act, providers cannot bill patients who receive emergency services from out-of-network providers, or non-emergency services from out-of-network providers at in-network facilities without their consent, any more than they would bill for in-network services.

It is then up to the insurer and the provider to negotiate a payment. If they cannot agree, the law creates an independent dispute resolution process.

Haller claimed in his 2021 lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York that the No Surprises Act violated his right to a trial by jury under the 7th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, by preventing him from suing patients to recover unpaid bills, and that it represented a taking of his property in violation of the 5th Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in 2022 ruled against Haller, finding his claims failed because the No Surprises Act gave doctors a process for recovering money for services from insurers.

On appeal, Haller raised a new argument, saying that doctors had a common law right to sue insurers in court, which the law's dispute resolution process eliminated.

Sarah Clark, a lawyer for the U.S. Department of Human Services defending the law, urged the panel on Wednesday to uphold Donnelly's ruling, saying Haller had forfeited that argument by not raising it in the lower court.

Toward the end of the argument, Circuit Judge Michael Park suggested it might make most sense to send the case back to the lower court to allow Haller to amend it with his new argument and with new facts about how the law had actually affected his practice since it took effect.

Wilder said that would be a "reasonable course of action."

Park was appointed by Republican former president Donald Trump. Lee and the third member of the panel, Circuit Judge Sarah Merriam, were both appointed by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Haller's lawsuit, which attracted a supportive amicus brief from several national surgeons' associations, is one of several challenges by providers to the No Surprises Act. The law's dispute resolution process is currently on hold after providers won favorable rulings on certain aspects of it from a federal judge in Texas.

No federal appeals court has yet ruled on the challenges.

The case is Haller et al v. Becerra et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-3054.

For Haller: Nicholas Wilder of The Wilder Law Firm

For the government: Sarah Clark of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Judge rejects New York doctor's challenge to surprise billing ban

Medical staffing co. says "surprise billing" ban hastened bankruptcy

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.