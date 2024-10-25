Coursera price target lowered to $15 from $18 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Sarang Vora lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $15 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported better than anticipated Q3 results and continues to be encouraged by solid demand for generative AI content, professional certificates, stabilization of conversion rate in Consumer and learning budgets in Enterprise, and healthy growth of degrees, the analyst tells investors. The lower retention rate in Consumer and weak Enterprise NRR continues to pressure results and is expected to continue in 2025, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.