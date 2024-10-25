News & Insights

Coursera price target lowered to $15 from $18 at Telsey Advisory

October 25, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Telsey Advisory analyst Sarang Vora lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $15 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported better than anticipated Q3 results and continues to be encouraged by solid demand for generative AI content, professional certificates, stabilization of conversion rate in Consumer and learning budgets in Enterprise, and healthy growth of degrees, the analyst tells investors. The lower retention rate in Consumer and weak Enterprise NRR continues to pressure results and is expected to continue in 2025, the firm adds.

