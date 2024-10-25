Coursera price target lowered to $10 from $18 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $10 from $18 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a rough quarter and reset the near-term growth outlook, leading shares down 19% afterhours, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Coursera’s Consumer segment challenges have re-emerged as retention trends weakened, and its Enterprise business was also mixed, RBC added, noting however that the firm continues to like shares in the long term.

