Coursera price target lowered to $10 from $15 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $10 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 beat consensus, but Q4 revenue was guided down and FY24 revenue growth was cut from 10% to 9% as management cited weaker consumer retention as well as a 4 point drop in NRR to 89% in Coursera’s Enterprise business, the analyst notes, adding that stock will likely be pressured as a result. However, the firm views shares as “too cheap for profitable growth,” the analyst added.

