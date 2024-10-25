News & Insights

Stocks
COUR

Coursera price target lowered to $10 from $15 at Morgan Stanley

October 25, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $10 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 beat consensus, but Q4 revenue was guided down and FY24 revenue growth was cut from 10% to 9% as management cited weaker consumer retention as well as a 4 point drop in NRR to 89% in Coursera’s Enterprise business, the analyst notes, adding that stock will likely be pressured as a result. However, the firm views shares as “too cheap for profitable growth,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.