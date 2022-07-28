Coursera Plunges As Q3 Revenue, Annual Outlook Remain Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Coursera, Inc. (COUR) are down more than 24% Thursday morning following second-quarter results. The company's third quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook stand below the consensus estimates.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $126 to $130 million, On average, analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect revenue of $142.31 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $509 million and $515 million. The consensus estimate stands at $542.13 million.

Coursera reported net loss of $49.33 million or $0.34 per share compared with net loss of $46.36 million or $0.35 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, loss was $21.56 million.

Total revenue was $124.75 million, up 22% from $102.1 million a year ago.

COUR touched a new low of $10.71 this morning, before edging up to $12.26 currently.

