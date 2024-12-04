Coursera participates in a conference call with William Blalir

Vertical Technology Analyst Sheldon holds a conference call with Chairman & Co-Founder Ng on December 4 at 1:30 pm hosted by William Blair.
Read More on COUR:
- Coursera initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan
- Coursera price target lowered to $15 from $30 at Citi
- Coursera price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Loop Capital
- Coursera price target lowered to $11 from $12 at KeyBanc
- Coursera price target lowered to $15 from $18 at Telsey Advisory
