Coursera (NYSE:COUR shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 6.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 69%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 69% in that time. Coursera hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 6.6% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Coursera didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Coursera increased its revenue by 32%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 69%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:COUR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Coursera is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Coursera shareholders are happy with the loss of 69% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coursera better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Coursera has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like Coursera better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

