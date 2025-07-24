Coursera, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coursera, Inc. (COUR):

Earnings: -$7.8 million in Q2 vs. -$22.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coursera, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.3 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $187.1 million in Q2 vs. $170.3 million in the same period last year.

