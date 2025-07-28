Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Coursera (COUR) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 41.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.49 in the previous session. Coursera has gained 45.5% since the start of the year compared to the 2.6% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 12.8% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2025, Coursera reported EPS of $0.12 versus consensus estimate of $0.09 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.38%.

For the current fiscal year, Coursera is expected to post earnings of $0.35 per share on $726.86 in revenues. This represents a 2.94% change in EPS on a 4.63% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.42 per share on $764.31 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 22.04% and 5.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Coursera has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Coursera? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Coursera has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 35.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Coursera currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Coursera fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Coursera shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does COUR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of COUR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM). JBTM has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. JBT Marel Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 18.29%, and for the current fiscal year, JBTM is expected to post earnings of $5.84 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

Shares of JBT Marel Corporation have gained 14.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 23.8X and a P/CF of 17.45X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 34% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for COUR and JBTM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

