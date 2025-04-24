COURSERA Earnings Results: $COUR Reports Quarterly Earnings

COURSERA ($COUR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $179,300,000, beating estimates of $178,905,817 by $394,183.

COURSERA Insider Trading Activity

COURSERA insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,110 shares for an estimated $651,614 .

. ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,715 shares for an estimated $87,994 .

. AMANDA CLARK sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $11,183

COURSERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of COURSERA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COURSERA Government Contracts

We have seen $3,930,188 of award payments to $COUR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

