COURSERA Earnings Results: $COUR Reports Quarterly Earnings

COURSERA ($COUR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $179,300,000, beating estimates of $178,905,817 by $394,183.
COURSERA Insider Trading Activity
COURSERA insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,110 shares for an estimated $651,614.
- ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,715 shares for an estimated $87,994.
- AMANDA CLARK sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $11,183
COURSERA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of COURSERA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 12,203,433 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,729,180
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,843,923 shares (+410.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,673,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,854,279 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,261,371
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,365,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,606,920
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,153,260 shares (+449.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,802,710
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,143,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,722,648
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,055,992 shares (+188.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,975,932
COURSERA Government Contracts
We have seen $3,930,188 of award payments to $COUR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COURSERA ENTERPRISE LICENSES: $2,100,000
- COURSERA USER LICENSES FOR DFAS IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY: $420,420
- COURSERA PLATFORM TRAINING LICENSES: $402,620
- COURSERA USER LICENSES IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY RENEWAL FOR GBH - AETC (BASE LICENSES): $250,250
- COURSERA DFAS USER LICENSES IN SUPPORT OF DIGITAL UNIVERSITY: $207,753
