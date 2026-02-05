Coursera (COUR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Coursera (COUR) reported revenue of $196.9 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.78 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Paid Enterprise Customers : 1,730 versus 1,757 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,730 versus 1,757 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Registered Learners : 197 million compared to the 198.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 197 million compared to the 198.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Enterprise : $65.4 million compared to the $63.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $65.4 million compared to the $63.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Revenues- Consumer : $131.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

: $131.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%. Gross Profit- Enterprise : $45.6 million versus $44.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $45.6 million versus $44.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross Profit- Consumer: $80.9 million versus $78.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Coursera have returned -17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

